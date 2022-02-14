2022 Edmonds Arts Festival set for Father’s Day weekend

The Edmonds Arts Festival is returning to its usual schedule in 2022 — taking place from June 17-19, Father’s Day weekend.

“We are excited that the festival is back to its usual Father’s Day weekend dates,” said Festival President Barbara Norgaard-Reid. “There’s been a lot of excitement among artists, who are hoping they pass jury screening and get to share their work with festival visitors.”

The event is traditionally held on Father’s Day weekend, but was canceled in 2020 and delayed until August in 2021 due to COVID-19 gathering restrictiona.

Norgaard-Reid added that the event “will follow any state or local mandates regarding masks and other COVID safety precautions.” Festival goers will be strongly encouraged to wear masks while attending, she added.

The event will be at the Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., in downtown Edmonds. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Outdoors, just east of the Anderson Center, nearly 200 artists who were juried into the festival will be selling their original works. In addition, festival goers will have a chance to view and purchase award-winning art from the Art Gallery exhibits inside the Frances Anderson Center.

New to the festival this year is a Small Works Marketplace, also inside the Frances Anderson Center. At the Small Works Marketplace, visitors can see artworks smaller than 12” x 12” x 12” in size and priced at no more than $225.

In addition to art exhibits, the festival will offer live entertainment in a variety of genres on the Main Stage amphitheater outside the Frances Anderson Center, and an assortment of food booths and food trucks.

A new addition to the festival this year is the Edmonds Plaza, a newly refocused venue at the Edmonds Arts Festival, showcasing a variety of artists and artisans who reside or show in Edmonds. Here, in addition to unique local art for sale, you will meet the artists, see demonstrations, and find information about educational opportunities and art-focused groups in Edmonds. There will be areas for literary arts, jewelry, paintings, pottery, performing arts, and more.

The Edmonds Plaza Jazz Festival is a new performance event for 2022, where award-winning jazz artists will be playing live throughout the weekend. Also on the Edmonds Plaza will be a display of works of emerging young artists from Edmonds College, and there will be a hands-on children’s art experience area to help foster love for the arts at an early age.

“We are very much looking forward to the exhibits and activities on the Edmonds Plaza during the Festival. We strive to support the arts on a local level, so having an important part of the Festival featuring local artists and artisans is a fantastic addition,” Norgaard-Reid said.

Proceeds from the festival are donated to the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, which uses the revenue to make grants to art educators, support local community art and culture events, sponsor public art projects, and provide renewable scholarships to Edmonds students who are studying or plan to study a visual arts-related curriculum in college.

The Edmonds Arts Festival has grown from a small community art fair to one of the most prestigious festivals in the Pacific Northwest, attracting artists from across the nation and Canada. The Festival provides a unique opportunity for patrons to meet artists and purchase their work in a beautiful outdoor setting with views of the Salish Sea and the Olympic Mountains. For more information and Festival updates, sign up for the email list at www.edmondsartsfestival.com/subscribe, or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Visit the Edmonds Arts Festival Store for reprints of festival poster art dating back to 1984.