2021 Edmonds Coho Derby winners reel in fish, prizes

The 2021 Edmonds Coho Derby got underway Saturday before most of us were turning on the coffee pot. A new record of over 1,000 adult and youth

anglers hit the water under overcast skies and the fleet of boats stretched all the way from Mukilteo to Elliott Bay. The derby is a family friendly

fundraiser hosted by Puget Sound Anglers – Sno-King Chapter.

Once the last fish was weighed at the 2 p.m. deadline, Paul Grey from Bellingham was crowned this year’s Coho Derby champion and took home a cool

$5,000 cash prize. Grey’s winning coho weighed in 11.48 lbs after being cleaned and gilled, and held nearly a full pound lead over the second-place

fish caught by Sam Brenden of Shoreline, who took home $2,500 in winnings. Shay Davidson of Mountlake Terrace was a very close third place and won

$1,000 cash and a bonus custom-built fishing rod for snaring the largest fish by a lady angler. The gift was presented in memory of Marilyn

Morrisson, loved by many as the matriarch of family-run Silver Horde Fishing Supplies in Mountlake Terrace.

In the youth division, Mia Deymonaz of Lynnwood took home top honors with a cleaned fish of 7.38 lbs. Every youth participant who fished the derby was

eligible for a free fishing lure, courtesy of Silver Horde. The final leader board including all 252 fish can be viewed at www.EdmondsCohoDerby.com.

The next event in the Northwest Fishing Derby Series is “The Big One” — the Everett Coho Derby on Sept. 25-26. This is the largest salmon derby on the West Coast and often hosts thousands of anglers during what is typically the peak of local coho runs. For more information and tickets, visit your favorite local tackle shop or www.EverettCohoDerby.com.