2019 Ice Fest figure skating competition comes to MLT May 31-June 2

The annual Ice Fest Figure Skating Competition has a record 506 figure skaters competing over four days at Olympicview Training Center in Mountlake Terrace, May 30-June 2.

Around 30 figure skating clubs from 10 states, with competitors who range in age from 4 to 66, will be competing at various skills level.

The qualifying skating levels, which are the levels that move on from Regionals to Sectionals and Nationals at the end of the season, are Basic, Juvenile, Intermediate, Novice, Junior, and Senior. The competition is sanctioned by U.S. Figure Skating.

The Ice Fest competition is scheduled to start at on Thursday, May 30, and run through Sunday, June 2. Competition schedule begins Thursday at 8:30 a.m. with the Pre-Preliminary Free Skate level. The Ice Fest Skating Competition is open to the general public. Admission is free.

“This is an exciting and fun competition for skaters, spectators, officials, and volunteers, where we can all cheer for the beginning skaters who have never competed before as well as the seasoned veterans who are landing double and triple jumps with grace,” said Sanju Chettiar, Ice Fest co-chair.