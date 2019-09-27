2019 Evergreen Award winners recognized for exceptional properties

Community members filled the Mountlake Terrace Senior Community Center to recognize exceptional properties across the city Wednesday night at the annual Evergreen Awards Ceremony.
Inspired by the City of Everett’s Monte Cristo Awards, the Evergreen Awards began in 2009 to recognize well-kept properties in town and the owners/renters that maintain them.
This year, 24 winners from across six neighborhoods received awards in five categories. Fourteen residents received Best Maintained Residence Awards; Las Espuelas Family Mexican Restaurant received the Best Maintained Business Award; Lake Ballinger Estates received the Best Maintained Multifamily Property Award; seven properties, including Hemlock State Brewing Company and Safeway, received Transformation Awards; and two residents received Sustainability Awards.
Winners received a plaque to display at their property and also viewed a slide show of properties honored. Many of this years’ winning entries belonged to residents with dogs, which were also featured in the slideshow.
Honored properties often had unique features, like gardens, fountains, patios and well-manicured lawns, among others. One property included a backyard shaped like a guitar.
The ceremony began with a Best Maintained Residence Award in the Lake Ballinger neighborhood presented posthumously to Janet Wiggin, a 57-year Mountlake Terrace resident who died earlier this year. Wiggin’s daughter, Sheryl Barth, will receive the award in her mother’s place.
“Thank you to our property owners who maintain their properties to high standards, invest in our city, and improve our community,” said the city’s Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen.
The full list of 2019 Evergreen Award winners is as follows:
Lake Ballinger Neighborhood Winners
Janet Wiggin
Také and Suzanne Furuyama
Lake Ballinger Estates
Gateway Neighborhood Winners
Manny and Lori Quinteiro
Steve and Deb Seng
Bill and Heidi Weber
Hemlock State Brewing Company
Melody Hill Neighborhood Winners
Jim and Becky Bowman
Kevin and Cheryl Funk
Abdul and Yasreen Azim
Cascade View Neighborhood Winners
Harry and Judy Ma
Lauren Eck and Hua Nguyen
Aaron and Danielle Malins
Andrew and Ramona McBeth
Safeway
Town Center Neighborhood Winners
Mike and Kelly Toohey, Rian Hayward (Builder)
Chris and Cory Bottman
Jeff Hixson
Beate Brownell
Cedar Terrace Neighborhood Winners
Pat Eckternkamp
Dick and Tami McKinley
Benjamin Johnson
Sharon Knudsen
Las Espuelas Family Mexican Restaurant
Residents of Mountlake Terrace can nominate properties for these awards through the steps listed on the city’s website.
–Story and photos by Cody Sexton