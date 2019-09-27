2019 Evergreen Award winners recognized for exceptional properties

1 of 4

Community members filled the Mountlake Terrace Senior Community Center to recognize exceptional properties across the city Wednesday night at the annual Evergreen Awards Ceremony.

Inspired by the City of Everett’s Monte Cristo Awards, the Evergreen Awards began in 2009 to recognize well-kept properties in town and the owners/renters that maintain them.

This year, 24 winners from across six neighborhoods received awards in five categories. Fourteen residents received Best Maintained Residence Awards; Las Espuelas Family Mexican Restaurant received the Best Maintained Business Award; Lake Ballinger Estates received the Best Maintained Multifamily Property Award; seven properties, including Hemlock State Brewing Company and Safeway, received Transformation Awards; and two residents received Sustainability Awards.

Winners received a plaque to display at their property and also viewed a slide show of properties honored. Many of this years’ winning entries belonged to residents with dogs, which were also featured in the slideshow.

Honored properties often had unique features, like gardens, fountains, patios and well-manicured lawns, among others. One property included a backyard shaped like a guitar.

The ceremony began with a Best Maintained Residence Award in the Lake Ballinger neighborhood presented posthumously to Janet Wiggin, a 57-year Mountlake Terrace resident who died earlier this year. Wiggin’s daughter, Sheryl Barth, will receive the award in her mother’s place.

“Thank you to our property owners who maintain their properties to high standards, invest in our city, and improve our community,” said the city’s Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen.

The full list of 2019 Evergreen Award winners is as follows:

Lake Ballinger Neighborhood Winners

Janet Wiggin

Také and Suzanne Furuyama

Lake Ballinger Estates

Gateway Neighborhood Winners

Manny and Lori Quinteiro

Steve and Deb Seng

Bill and Heidi Weber

Hemlock State Brewing Company

Melody Hill Neighborhood Winners

Jim and Becky Bowman

Kevin and Cheryl Funk

Abdul and Yasreen Azim

Cascade View Neighborhood Winners

Harry and Judy Ma

Lauren Eck and Hua Nguyen

Aaron and Danielle Malins

Andrew and Ramona McBeth

Safeway

Town Center Neighborhood Winners

Mike and Kelly Toohey, Rian Hayward (Builder)

Chris and Cory Bottman

Jeff Hixson

Beate Brownell

Cedar Terrace Neighborhood Winners

Pat Eckternkamp

Dick and Tami McKinley

Benjamin Johnson

Sharon Knudsen

Las Espuelas Family Mexican Restaurant

Residents of Mountlake Terrace can nominate properties for these awards through the steps listed on the city’s website.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton