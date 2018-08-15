2018 Point in Time Count shows 27 percent decrease in homeless compared to 2017

The 2018 Point in Time Count shows a 27 percent decrease in the local homeless population compared to 2017.

However, the number is still up nearly 10 percent from 2013’s count.

This year’s count, taken on Jan. 23, 2018, included surveys of 378 individuals that are members of 331 households.

“As we develop ways to reduce the impacts of homelessness on our community, we must focus on data-driven solutions and partnerships that lift up our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Dave Somers, Snohomish County Executive. “The solutions are as complex as the problems, especially at a time when affordable housing is becoming scarcer. I’m encouraged that we are able to transition more people into housing, even if the numbers of those experiencing homelessness continue to rise.”

This year’s count of unsheltered persons showed a decrease in chronically homeless individuals from 313 in the 2017 count to 270 in 2018. Chronically homeless individuals make up a substantial percentage of those unsheltered, representing 71.4 percent of the unsheltered homeless count. Chronically homeless individuals are individuals with a disability who have been homeless continuously for at least 12 months or who on at least four separate occasions had a combined length of time in homelessness of at least 12 months over the last three years.

It also showed a high number of individuals who had two or three disabling conditions, including mental health disorders, substance abuse disorders, and/or chronic medical conditions, pointing to the need of more intensive and individualized evidence-based services.

“Too many members of our community continue to suffer without adequate housing,” said Stephanie Wright, Chair of the Snohomish County Council. “This yearly effort helps us better understand where we are and how we should focus our time and resources. Snohomish County will continue to do everything possible to move people from the streets and camps to healthier housing situations.”

The annual count is a key measure used to inform priorities for federal, state, and local funding and helps gauge progress toward ending homelessness for vulnerable individuals and families. The analysis and overall trends are utilized by the Snohomish County Partnership to End Homelessness to address needs and track progress toward goals to prevent, reduce and end homelessness.

Outreach workers and navigators were able to assist a number of people during the count to begin accessing needed services, shelter or housing. For more information, click here.