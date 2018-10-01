2018 Evergreen Awards honor 25 proud property owners

1 of 7

Community members gathered at the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center on Thursday for the presentation of the 2018 Evergreen Awards.

The Evergreen Awards, modeled after the City of Everett’s Monte Cristo Awards, honors households in six neighborhoods. Awards can be given in up to five categories. This year, 25 awards were given in two categories. Thirteen residences received Best Maintained Residence Awards, and 12 locations were given Best Transformation Awards, to recognize owners who renovated their properties to become assets to the community.

Winners received a plaque to display at their property and viewed a slide show of winning properties.

Winning properties often had unique features, such as gardens, fountains, patios and well-manicured lawns, among others.

“Thank you to our property owners who maintain their properties to high standards, invest in our city, and improve our community,” stated Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “The Evergreen Awards is an opportunity to acknowledge those who are making positive changes in our community.”

To learn more about the Evergreen Awards or to learn more about nominating a deserving property, click here.

Lake Ballinger Neighborhood Winners

Joel and Rebecca Chadband

Shane and Cheri Stenesen

Dan and Diane Turnidge

Gateway Neighborhood Winners

Russ Bucklin/Tom Anderson (Dana and Sam Van Dolfsen)

Russ Bucklin/Tom Anderson (Maria McRae and Daryl Smith)

Elmer Gutierrez

Dhamodaran and Jayainty Naicker

Melody Hill Neighborhood Winners

Brian Dadvar (Alex and Angelina Balk)

Arunas and Ingrida Gaurys

Russell and Tiffany Fergus

Richard Crosby, LLC

Rubi Arreola and Sergio Acevedo

Cedar Terrace Neighborhood Winners

Lynn and Mike Larson

Abel Calderon

Betty and Terry Baker

Harold and Phoebe Crawford

Cascade View Neighborhood Winners

Amy & Jamie Hannity

Mark and Theresa Hopkins

Justin and Rachel McLeod

Charlotte Smith

Town Center Neighborhood Winners

Trillium Apartments (HASCO)

Carl Baker and Jamie Stidham

Mountlake Terrace Plaza (Wattenbarger Architects)

Majestic Nail Studio

Bonnie and Dave Splett