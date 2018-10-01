2018 Evergreen Awards honor 25 proud property owners

Community members gathered at the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center on Thursday for the presentation of the 2018 Evergreen Awards.
The Evergreen Awards, modeled after the City of Everett’s Monte Cristo Awards, honors households in six neighborhoods. Awards can be given in up to five categories. This year, 25 awards were given in two categories. Thirteen residences received Best Maintained Residence Awards, and 12 locations were given Best Transformation Awards, to recognize owners who renovated their properties to become assets to the community.
Winners received a plaque to display at their property and viewed a slide show of winning properties.
Winning properties often had unique features, such as gardens, fountains, patios and well-manicured lawns, among others.
“Thank you to our property owners who maintain their properties to high standards, invest in our city, and improve our community,” stated Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “The Evergreen Awards is an opportunity to acknowledge those who are making positive changes in our community.”
To learn more about the Evergreen Awards or to learn more about nominating a deserving property, click here.
Lake Ballinger Neighborhood Winners
Joel and Rebecca Chadband
Shane and Cheri Stenesen
Dan and Diane Turnidge
Gateway Neighborhood Winners
Russ Bucklin/Tom Anderson (Dana and Sam Van Dolfsen)
Russ Bucklin/Tom Anderson (Maria McRae and Daryl Smith)
Elmer Gutierrez
Dhamodaran and Jayainty Naicker
Melody Hill Neighborhood Winners
Brian Dadvar (Alex and Angelina Balk)
Arunas and Ingrida Gaurys
Russell and Tiffany Fergus
Richard Crosby, LLC
Rubi Arreola and Sergio Acevedo
Cedar Terrace Neighborhood Winners
Lynn and Mike Larson
Abel Calderon
Betty and Terry Baker
Harold and Phoebe Crawford
Cascade View Neighborhood Winners
Amy & Jamie Hannity
Mark and Theresa Hopkins
Justin and Rachel McLeod
Charlotte Smith
Town Center Neighborhood Winners
Trillium Apartments (HASCO)
Carl Baker and Jamie Stidham
Mountlake Terrace Plaza (Wattenbarger Architects)
Majestic Nail Studio
Bonnie and Dave Splett