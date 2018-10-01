    2018 Evergreen Awards honor 25 proud property owners

    6
    0

    Community members gathered at the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center on Thursday for the presentation of the 2018 Evergreen Awards.

    The Evergreen Awards, modeled after the City of Everett’s Monte Cristo Awards, honors households in six neighborhoods. Awards can be given in up to five categories. This year, 25 awards were given in two categories. Thirteen residences received Best Maintained Residence Awards, and 12 locations were given Best Transformation Awards, to recognize owners who renovated their properties to become assets to the community.

    Winners received a plaque to display at their property and viewed a slide show of winning properties.

    Winning properties often had unique features, such as gardens, fountains, patios and well-manicured lawns, among others.

    “Thank you to our property owners who maintain their properties to high standards, invest in our city, and improve our community,” stated Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “The Evergreen Awards is an opportunity to acknowledge those who are making positive changes in our community.”

    To learn more about the Evergreen Awards or to learn more about nominating a deserving property, click here.

    Lake Ballinger Neighborhood Winners
    Joel and Rebecca Chadband
    Shane and Cheri Stenesen
    Dan and Diane Turnidge

    Gateway Neighborhood Winners
    Russ Bucklin/Tom Anderson (Dana and Sam Van Dolfsen)
    Russ Bucklin/Tom Anderson (Maria McRae and Daryl Smith)
    Elmer Gutierrez
    Dhamodaran and Jayainty Naicker

    Melody Hill Neighborhood Winners
    Brian Dadvar (Alex and Angelina Balk)
    Arunas and Ingrida Gaurys
    Russell and Tiffany Fergus
    Richard Crosby, LLC
    Rubi Arreola and Sergio Acevedo

    Cedar Terrace Neighborhood Winners
    Lynn and Mike Larson
    Abel Calderon
    Betty and Terry Baker
    Harold and Phoebe Crawford

    Cascade View Neighborhood Winners
    Amy & Jamie Hannity
    Mark and Theresa Hopkins
    Justin and Rachel McLeod
    Charlotte Smith

    Town Center Neighborhood Winners
    Trillium Apartments (HASCO)
    Carl Baker and Jamie Stidham
    Mountlake Terrace Plaza (Wattenbarger Architects)
    Majestic Nail Studio
    Bonnie and Dave Splett

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here