1st Security Bank promotes Robert Nesbitt to position of commercial lending team leader

Mountlake Terrace-based 1st Security Bank said it has promoted Robert Nesbitt to the position of senior vice president, commercial lending team leader.

Nesbitt, who is based at the bank’s commercial lending offices in Mountlake Terrace, will be overseeing a group of commercial lending relationship managers and administering the continued growth of its commercial and industrial lending portfolio.

“1st Security Bank has seen rapid growth in the number of clients who have chosen to entrust the bank with their full business banking relationship, largely due to Robert’s efforts,” says Dennis O’Leary, Chief Lending Officer. “With this continued growth, it was critical that the bank promote an individual like Robert to the position of commercial lending team leader with the talent, leadership abilities and the dedication to client service that he embodies.”

Nesbitt joined 1st Security Bank in 2017 and has over 20 years’ experience in the banking industry, 15 years in commercial lending. Areas of expertise include middle-market and business banking commercial and industrial lending and deposits, as well as commercial real estate loans. A graduate of the University of Tennessee with a bachelor of arts in history, Nesbitt earned his master’s degree in business from the University of Chicago.