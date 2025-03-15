1st Legislative District telephone town hall set for March 24

Members of Washington State’s 1st District Legislative District delegation — Sen. Derek Stanford, Rep. Davina Duerr and Rep. Shelly Kloba — are hosting a telephone town hall from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 24 to discuss the latest legislative developments and hear about the issues that matter to the community. The City of Brier is among the communities represented by the 1st District (see map below). The City of Mountlake Terrace is represented by the 32nd District.

The call-in number is 855-756-7520, Ext. 120782