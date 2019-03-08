1st District legislators to host town hall in Bothell March 23

Sen. Guy Palumbo, D-Maltby, will host a town hall meeting Saturday, March 23, with his 1st District seatmates, Rep. Derek Stanford and Rep. Shelly Kloba.

The meeting will provide a forum for constituents to hear updates on the 2019 legislative session and to ask questions of their lawmakers.

“My number-one priority is to represent my constituents in the 1st District, and to do that, it’s important to share the work we’re doing and to hear what’s on people’s minds,” Palumbo said. “I’m looking forward to a thoughtful discussion.”

The meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. at Mobius Hall at Cascadia Community College in Bothell.