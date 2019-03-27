1st District Democrats to host a voting rights forum March 30

Join the 1st District Democrats on Saturday, March 30 at 9 a.m. in IOUE Union Hall in Bothell for a community conversation featuring the following local experts:

Niko Battle: Snohomish County State Committee Member and Mukilteo High School Senior Barbra Chevalier: director of the League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County Raymond Miller: chairman, Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Committee, Alaska, Oregon, Washington State Area Conference NAACP Tina Podlodowski: chair, Washington State Democrats Stephen Rattner: Fair Vote Washington

The discussion will explore ways to increase voter participation.

A $15 per person registration fee is required through Brown Paper Tickets — see the 1st LD website at 1stld.snocodems.org for the registration link and informational brochure. Continental breakfast, lunch and coffee/tea is included in the price. Additional donations on the day of the event will be accepted. All net proceeds will be donated to the League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County.

IOUE Union Hall is located at 18701 120th Ave. N.E., Bothell. For more information about the forum, email [email protected] or call 425-522-3253.