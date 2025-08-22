Election 2025: Candidate financial reports through Aug. 21

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Here is the latest update from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) on candidates’ campaign finances for local races.

For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how/where the money has been spent. Click there to see the breakdown of contributions from individuals, businesses and political action committees, detailed spending records and more.

These numbers reflect the current numbers on the PDC site at the time of writing and may not reflect the latest figures. These numbers are being continually updated as candidates file additional information. For the latest information, check the PDC website here and the Secretary of State’s Vote WA page here.

Edmonds School Dist campaign financials as of 08-21-2025 Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc. KEITH SMITH (I) Director Dist 2 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details THOMAS GARRARD (I) Director Dist 4 $6,849.15 $4,416.70 $0.00 Click for Details JASON MOORE Director Dist 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

Public Hospital District 2 financials as of 08-21-2025 Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc. BOB KNOWLES (I) Commissioner Pos 2 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

* NOTE: The Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that candidates who expect to spend more than $7,000 or accept more than $500 from any one contributor must file regular reports with the PDC, and they must be registered for full reporting, rather than mini reporting (see PDC info on full vs mini reporting here). Candidates who do not meet either of these criteria must still register with the PDC and file a personal financial report but are not required to file campaign financial reports. Local office or judicial candidates in a jurisdiction with 2,000 or more but less than 5,000 registered voters and who expect to raise less than $7,000 need only file a personal financial statement.

Candidates for local or judicial office in jurisdictions with less than 2,000 registered voters and do not expect to raise $7,000 or more are not required to file any reports with the PDC.

Detailed filing requirement information is available on the PDC website here.