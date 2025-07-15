After 40-plus years, Ace Hardware closes its doors in Mountlake Terrace

After decades serving customers from its Cedar Plaza location, the only hardware store in Mountlake Terrace closed its doors for good on Sunday.

Employee Christina Hutchison locked the front door of the Ace Hardware store at 22803 44th Ave. W. Suite D-2 precisely at 6 p.m. to end the 40-plus-year history of the business that was a favorite of many in South Snohomish County.

“It’s a hard day,” said Jim Dessin. “It’s been a staple. The employees have been close friends all these years.”

A Brier resident, Dessin said he has been shopping at the store for 40 years, dating back to the days when it operated under the True Value banner. And on the final day of the store’s operation on Sunday, Dessin helped commemorate the occasion by making a couple of purchases and serving nearly 100 meals to staff and customers prepared by the Bothell business he helps run, Carolina Smoke BBQ and Catering.

Ace Hardware employees were kept busy throughout the day on Sunday greeting and assisting customers who either wanted a last-day purchase from the store or to simply look inside for one last time.

While the store is now closed for sales, the staff will be busy for the next month or so packaging up the remaining inventory (and all the store shelving) that will then be trucked to a new Ace Hardware location opening in Sammamish. Some of the Cedar Plaza employees have chosen to continue working for the new store when it opens in a month or two.





