190-foot telecom tower planned near City of MLT water tank

Mountlake Terrace residents and visitors soon will see a 190-foot telecommunications tower next to the the city’s 135-foot water tank.

In the coming days, a private company will be constructing the tower, known as a monopole, at Jack Long Park. Concrete pouring occurred Thursday, with tower construction expected next week.

The park, at 22106 58th Ave. W, already has an area designated for utilities. Cell phone carriers currently have antennas and related equipment on the water tank, which hosts the annual holiday tree display. Those items will be moved to the new monopole, and the city will draw revenue from the related leases. The change also will make it easier for the city to conduct maintenance on the water tank.

This project has been under discussion since the early 2010s.

The water tank holds 2.5 million gallons. It helps boost water pressure and acts as a reserve supply in case of fire. Jack Long Park also hosts an emergency radio tower, used to aid communications between first responders.