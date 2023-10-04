19-year-old facing charges of vehicular homicide after Oct. 1 collision in Lynnwood

A 19-year-old Lynnwood man is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter and impaired driving following an Oct. 1 collision that killed a 74-year-old Seattle woman.
According to Lynnwood police spokesperson Maren McKay, the crash occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday. The woman, Elena C. Mroczek, was attempting a left turn out of the Costco Business Center Parking lot in the 19100 block of Highway 99 when she was struck by the 19-year-old, who was driving southbound.
Mroczek was pronounced dead at the scene. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded her cause of death was blunt force injuries.
A toxicology report is out for analysis and the investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing, McKay said.
–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.