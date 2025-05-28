Head to Mountlake Terrace HS for ‘Zombie Prom’ May 29-31
Posted: May 28, 2025 11
Can love survive when your boyfriend is buried in a lead-lined coffin at the bottom of the ocean? Learn the answer when Mountlake Terrace High School presents Zombie Prom this Thursday-Saturday, May 29-31. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the performance is at 7 p.m. in the school theater, 21801 44th Ave. W.
Tickets are $15 general admission and $12 for seniors, children 13 and under and those with an ASB card. (Must present ASB card at time of ticket purchase.)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.