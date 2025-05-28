Head to Mountlake Terrace HS for ‘Zombie Prom’ May 29-31

Posted: May 28, 2025 11
Ginger (Adelaide St John), Candy (Seble Daniel), Coco (May Phin), Miss Strict (Elio Isley), Jake (Eddie McClanathan), Josh (Vanessa Drake-Sargent) and Joey (Tate Haney) lead the Enrico Fermi High students in “Rules, Regulations and Respect.”
Students protest Jonny’s expulsion from Enrico Fermi High:
Morgan Walker, Vanessa Drake-Sargent, Tate Haney, Cenai Kidane, Mya Phin, Adelaide St John, Seble Daniel.
Jonny (Lucas Barquin) sings a plea to Toffee – “How Can I Say Good-Bye?” with his backup singers Vanessa Drake-Sargent, Eddie McClanathan, and Tate Haney. Watching are studio performers Madeleine Keating, Marlow Gravender, Alysandra Robertson, Sydney Blake, Sebastian Arguelles and Jalen Sadowski.
Eddie Filigrante (Elliott Orange) and Miss Strict (Elio Isley) rekindle their lost love in “At the Dance/Exposé.”
Enrico Fermi High School student enjoying the highlight of the year – prom!

Can love survive when your boyfriend is buried in a lead-lined coffin at the bottom of the ocean? Learn the answer when Mountlake Terrace High School presents Zombie Prom this Thursday-Saturday, May 29-31. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the performance is at 7 p.m. in the school theater, 21801 44th Ave. W.

Tickets are $15 general admission and $12 for seniors, children 13 and under and those with an ASB card. (Must present ASB card at time of ticket purchase.)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME