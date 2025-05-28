Head to Mountlake Terrace HS for ‘Zombie Prom’ May 29-31

Can love survive when your boyfriend is buried in a lead-lined coffin at the bottom of the ocean? Learn the answer when Mountlake Terrace High School presents Zombie Prom this Thursday-Saturday, May 29-31. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the performance is at 7 p.m. in the school theater, 21801 44th Ave. W.

Tickets are $15 general admission and $12 for seniors, children 13 and under and those with an ASB card. (Must present ASB card at time of ticket purchase.)