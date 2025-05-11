High school sports roundup: May 8-9, 2025

Thursday May 8

Baseball

District Play In Games – Winner Advances/Loser Eliminated

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 3-0

Jeremy Perrault pitched a no-hitter, walking two and striking out six as the Mountlake Terrace Hawks (11-10) kept their season alive with a 3-0 win over the Shorecrest Scots (13-9).

Owen Meek contributed at the plate, going two-for-three with a walk, run and a stolen base. The Hawks advance to the eight-team double- elimination District tournament and will play at Stanwood on Saturday in the opening round.

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Jeremy Perrault: No hitter 7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:

Owen Meek: 2 for 3, BB, R, SR

B Davidson: 1 for 2, BB, R, 2 SB

C Schofi: 1 for 2, 2 BB, R,

Jack Gripentrog: 1 for 3, BB, RBI

Nolan Valdivia: BB, RBI

C Harney: RBI

Jeremy Perrault: BB

M LaBlanc: BB

Records: Mountlake Terrace 11-10; Shorecrest 13-9

Mountlake Terrace next game: District Quarterfinal game at Stanwood; Saturday, May 10; 2 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Everett 10-5

No details reported

Records: Meadowdale 10-12; Everett 7-14

Meadowdale next game: vs District Quarterfinal game vs Mount Vernon; Saturday, May 10; 2 p.m. at Sherman Anderson Field in Mount Vernon

Boys Soccer

District Play In Games – Winner Advances/Loser Eliminated

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 3-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Benjamin Ikegami

Thomas Robles

Jesus Ortiz Suarez

Edmonds-Woodway assists:

Ben Browne

Christopher Hur

Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeepers:

Daniel Abraham

Isaiah Zabel

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 11-5-2; Everett 5-8-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District Quarterfinals at Mount Vernon; Saturday, May 10; 11 a.m.

Lynnwood defeated Snohomish 1-0

See story here.

Records: Lynnwood 6-10-1; Snohomish 6-8-3

Lynnwood next game: District Quarterfinals at Monroe: Saturday, May 10; 3 p.m.

Sedro-Woolley defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0

No details reported

Records: Sedro-Woolley 10-5-2; Mountlake Terrace 3-12-2

Mountlake Terrace season is over

Track and Field

Edmonds School District Championships

At Edmonds Stadium

Girls team scores:

1. Edmonds-Woodway 204

2. Mountlake Terrace 123

3. Meadowdale 105

4. Lynnwood 92

Boys team scores:

1. Meadowdale 169

2. Edmonds-Woodway 157

3. Mountlake Terrace 93

4. Lynnwood 92

Girls individual event winners:

100 meters: Brooklyn Steiner (EW) 13.06

200 meters: Brynlee Dubiel (MT) 26.51

400 meters: Aliah Karl (EW) 59.73

800 meters: Marley Maquiling (Me) 2:25.31

1600 meters: Marley Maquiling (Me) 5:28.65

3200 meters: Janie Hanson (EW) 11:57.26

100 meter hurdles: Brynlee Dubiel (MT) 15.64

300 meter hurdles: Brynlee Dubiel (MT) 46.07

Shot Put: Ava Van Horn (EW) 30-00.75

Discus: Ena Dodik (L) 123-10

Javelin: Sierra Swan (MT) 118-02

High Jump: Zoe Grant (Me) 5-00.00

Pole Vault: Emily Rust (EW) 9-06.00

Long Jump: Monet Winfield-Sullers (L) 16-05.50

Triple Jump: Monet Winfield-Sullers (L) 33-05.00

Girls relay event winners:

4 x 100 meter relay: Edmonds-Woodway (Ali Schell, Jane Miceli, Vivianna Adkins, Brooklyn Steiner) 50.95

4 x 200 meter relay: Edmonds-Woodway (Jane Miceli, Rayna Halloran, Brooklyn Steiner, Aliah Karl) 1:45.61

4 x 400 meter relay: Edmonds-Woodway (Isabella Offerman, Jane Miceli, Rayna Halloran, Aliah Karl) 4:10.54

Boys individual event winners:

100 meters: Brian Mills (Me) 11.56

200 meters: Brian Mills (Me) 22.88

400 meters: C.J. Rawl (Me) 51.88

800 meters: John Patterson (Me) 1:58.16

1600 meters: Mason Kempf (EW) 4:28.81

3200 meters: Reilly Brookhart (MT) 10:08.51

100 meter hurdles: Mo Sillal (MT) 16.48

300 meter hurdles: Nikolaus Nelson (Me) 41.24

Shot Put: Nicholas Manz (Me) 50-11.00

Discus: Nicholas Manz (Me) 163-05

Javelin: Jaxon Pontak (EW) 154-03

High Jump: Buddy Frank (MT) 5-06.00

High Jump: Blake Piekkola (Lynn) 5-06.00

High Jump: Grant Otterlee (EW) 5-06.00

Pole Vault: Jackson Marti (Me) 12-06.00

Long Jump: C.J. Rawl (Me) 19-04.00

Triple Jump: Adam Esayas (MT) 38-10.00

Boys relay event winners:

4 x 100 meter relay: Meadowdale (C.J. Rawls, Sebastian Summers, Lorenzo Manzanarez-Perez, Brian Mills) 43.57

4 x 400 meter relay: Meadowdale (C.J. Rawls, Brian Mills, Matthew Patterson, John Patterson)

Click here to see all event results.

Next meet: 3A Wesco South Championships; Wednesday,May 14 through Friday, May 16 at Edmonds Stadium

Friday May 9

Softball

District Play In Game

Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1 (8 innings)

Everett pitching highlights:

Anna Luscher: 8 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 16 K

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Charlotte Snook: 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER

Records: Everett 9-12; Mountlake Terrace 7-13

Mountlake Terrace season is over