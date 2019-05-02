18 complete Community Emergency Response Team training at South County Fire

Eighteen people recently completed Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training at South County Fire to learn how to help in a major disaster.

Students who completed the eight classes in the CERT training program are: Michael Atsatt, Titus Block, Sheila Clark, Roy Coons, Su-Hong Coons, Rosie Glenn, Britni Lynch, Mike Miller, Len Mizutowicz, Catherine Nichols, Pedro Rodriguez, Lynn Showalter, Todd Showalter, Emily Smith, Kayla Spencer, Matt Stirk, Eric Steiner and Laurie Thomas.

Class topics included readiness, basic disaster first aid, search and rescue operations, how to put out small fires and the psychological effect of disasters. The students finished their training with a hands-on simulated disaster scenario at the South County Fire Training Tower near Mariner High School.