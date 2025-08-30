15 years and $26M later, Lynnwood’s Neighborhood Center is almost here

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Lynnwood Neighborhood Center, a $26.5 million project 15 years in the making, is nearing completion and preparing to open its doors as a comprehensive hub for community services and engagement. A grand opening is slated for early January, said Joel Feldman, a philanthropy officer for Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW), during a hard hat tour of the facility Aug. 19.

The 39,000-square-foot building is located next to Trinity Lutheran Church and School in Lynnwood (6215 196th St. S.W.). It will serve as a resource hub and gathering space for residents across South Snohomish and North King Counties.

Trinity Lutheran is leasing the land to VOAWW for $1 per year for 50 years, and will collaborate with the organization to run the center.

The project is in the “public phase” of its fundraising campaign and is nearly fully funded, with approximately $1.3 million still needed to complete the project, Feldman said. Over $25 million has been raised for the center, with support from the cities of Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds, along with state, county and federal funding.

“This is a building that is flexible and will adapt over time to meet the evolving needs of South Snohomish County, Snohomish County, and North King County communities,” he said.

The building itself is built with green technology, Feldman said, supported by exposed wooden beams made up of smaller pieces of repurposed wood. Further, the building is equipped with solar panels and kitchens that use electricity instead of gas to reduce carbon impact. Natural lighting is a major design element throughout the entire building, with many areas requiring no artificial light – even in the evenings.

The Lynnwood Neighborhood Center is designed to be a “one-stop shop” and “connector,” providing an array of services from local organizations and nonprofits set to be the building’s core tenants. The neighborhood center is nearly full, with almost all rooms and office spaces already promised to these community partners.

Feldman guided the tour group through the center, describing the purpose of each room and space. Key services include:

Classrooms: Four dedicated early learning classrooms will serve approximately 80 children aged 3 to 5 in full-day programs, with potential for more in half-day programs. These programs aim to provide families with affordable child care and early education, including breakfast, snacks and lunch. The classrooms feature a secured outdoor space, bathrooms, drinking fountains, sinks and easy access to a commercial kitchen. All rooms used by children are located in a dedicated “kids wing,” closed off during the day by a retractable wooden wall to ensure safety.

The center will also have classrooms for adult learning programs, with programs aiming to provide individuals with mental and physical disabilities the skills to encourage independent living. There will also be a teaching kitchen, equipped with a screen and camera to be used during classes. In addition, the programs are available to seniors and others interested in developing these skills.

Additionally, “tech hub” classrooms aim to bridge the “digital divide,” with programs for low-income individuals, English language learners, seniors and others seeking technology education and assistance, Feldman said. These programs could offer education on topics ranging from artificial intelligence to classes on how to apply for grants or how to use a smartphone.

Some classrooms also have a dedicated quiet room available for people with sensory issues or anyone in need of a calm place to relax.

Piazza and Café: Inspired by Italian public squares, a Piazza – conceived by key donor and partner Rick Steves — will welcome guests as they enter the building. This will serve as a central gathering space, complete with a café serving a special “Piazza blend” of coffee, Feldman said.

Gymnasium and Playground: A half-court gymnasium will partner with organizations to offer after-school, summer, and potentially before-school programs. Both the gym and an adjacent outdoor playground, secured with a fence, will be available for community use during off-hours.

Commercial kitchen: The electric commercial kitchen will offer professional grade appliances including a walk-in cooler and other equipment required to feed large groups of people expected to utilize the center. Beyond feeding children during daytime programs, this kitchen will host a pilot program for workforce development. The program will provide individuals with training and education, setting them up to secure jobs in the food service industry. It will also function as a commissary kitchen for food trucks and catering companies.

Wellness Center: Located upstairs, this is a space intended for health services. VOAWW hopes to have a registered nurse on staff and offer dietician-led classes, along with medical, dental and vision providers, and cultural wellness practices including Reiki or acupuncture, Feldman said.

Community Resource Center: Also located upstairs will be a resource center, described as a “one-stop shop” for health and human services. These will include job loss assistance, rent assistance, resume training, and connections to food and housing.

Event Center: Responding to community requests for affordable gathering space, this room features a floor-to-ceiling , south-facing stained glass window attached to an outdoor area. Partitions can divide the space into three rooms envisioned for movement classes, senior meals, business meetings and social gatherings — available for the public to rent.

Shore power: The building will be equipped with shore power capabilities, which connects large vehicles to land-based electricity. This feature is crucial for disaster preparedness, powering medical units, units with mobile showers and laundry services and could act as heating and cooling centers.

Organizations/tenants:

Local Boys and Girls Club chapters, using the space for school, summer and day programs, among other uses.

Korean community services.

The Latino Education Training Institute (LETI), offering job training and other services for Spanish speakers.

Child Thrive, helping connect new parents with affordable preschools and nutritious meals.

Center for Human Services, providing behavioral health services.

Cocoon House, a haven for at-risk youth and teenagers, addressing a “service desert” between the Everett and Seattle locations.

The center expects to host about 20,000 people annually, with the potential for even more as the region becomes more populated, Feldman said. He predicts this need will be exacerbated by an increased demand for affordable health services and support and the center’s proximity to transit lines connecting to the light rail, Edmonds College and to neighboring cities.

VOAWW expects to receive keys to the building in mid-November, with tenants potentially moving into the space in December before the grand opening scheduled for January. The organization is also seeking volunteers for the grand opening , including greeters and event setup crews.

To donate or learn more about the center, visit the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center Website.

