15-unit apartment building being considered at 50th and 212th in MLT

1 of 2

A pre-application has been submitted for a three story 15-unit apartment building at the southeast corner of 50th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace, NextMLT reports.

The site is located at 4926 212th St. S.W. The parcel is 0.24 acres and is mostly level with a small rockery along 212th Street Southwest. The approximate 9,000-square-foot, 35‐foot-tall building concept consists of open parking and a small lobby on the ground level with two levels of studio apartments above. Access to the site is would be a 20‐foot driveway off of 50th Avenue West.

The project would provide 17 parking spaces and eight bike parking spaces. The applicant has owned the property since 2004 and the architect is Gabbert Architects out of Shoreline.

The project is in the City’s Medium Density Multi-Household (RMM) zone which allows up to four stories at this location.