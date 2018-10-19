15 homes proposed for Sound Church property near MTHS

Fifteen single-family homes are being proposed for a portion of the new Sound Church property on 214th Street Southwest in northeast Mountlake Terrace, according to nextMLT.com.

The 4.7- acre property was listed for sale in July for $2.39 million. The church owns an additional 4.5-acre property just to the east that contains several buildings. The property is bounded by 214th Street Southwest to the north and Mountlake Terrace High School to the west.

The applicant, Arcadia Homes LLC, is proposing a rezone from RS8400 to RS7200.

Access to the site would be via a cul-de-sac off of 214th Street Southwest. Due to a 100-foot power line easement, houses would be set back from 214th Street Southwest at least 150 feet. A wetland exists on the western portion of the site and proposed lots would stay outside the wetland buffer.

Since this is only a pre-application, it should be assumed that plans may change, nextMLT said.