14th annual Celebrate Schools 5K and Futsal Tournament raises more than $60K to support school programs

The 14th annual Celebrate Schools 5K walk/run and new futsal tournament is expected to raise more than $60,000 for programs supporting students, families and educators, according to event sponsor the Foundation for Edmonds School District.

Last week, more than 1,100 students, teachers, and families walked, ran, rolled, or kicked their way through the 5K and futsal tournamen. Funds raised will be used for programs related to health and wellness, academic enrichment, and career and college readiness.

“We did something new this year by including the futsal tournament” said Deborah Brandi, the foundation’s executive director. “We really want to celebrate the diversity in our district and futsal is a great way to do that. The 5K and futsal tournament go a long way to raising funds for schools and important programs. Everyone had such a great time and we’re so thankful to our sponsors and everyone who participated.”

Snohomish County Football Club and the Snohomish County Sports Commission assisted with the new futsal tournament, and students across grades K-7 participated in 20-minute-long games on the College Place Middle soccer fields.

Lynnwood High School, Edmonds-Woodway High School, Meadowdale High School, and Mountlake Terrace High School bands came together this year to surprise participants and guests with a musical collaborative that showcased their talent, school spirit and cooperation.

For the second year in a row, Sherwood Elementary placed first for the most registered participants, with Lynndale placing second, followed by Chase Lake Elementary in third.

The foundation offered thanks to the 32 businesses and community partners who sponsored this year’s event: Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, Premera Blue Cross, FeedMe Hospitality and Restaurant Group, Gesa Credit Union, The Hagen Firm, Homestreet Bank, Molina Healthcare, Reece Homes, the City of Lynnwood, Lynnwood Kids Dentist, Snohomish County Football Club, Snohomish County Sports Commission, BECU, Community Transit, DVE Store, Experience Momentum, Vine Dahlen, Chick-Fil-A Lynnwood, Heritage Bank, Lynnwood Rotary Club, My Neighborhood News Network, Design West Engineering, Equitable Advisors, KRKO, KXA, Mountain Pacific Bank, Verdant Health Commission, Campbell Auto Group, Edmonds College, Republic Services, Dave and Busters, Lynnwood Bowl and Skate, Seattle Junior Hockey Association and the Edmonds Theater.

For more information about the Foundation for Edmonds School District, visit www.foundationesd.org.