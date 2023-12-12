A day of holiday music with ‘Breakfast in Santa’s Workshop’

Over 1,000 attendees and performers enjoyed Breakfast in Santa’s Workshop last weekend, which was hosted by the Mountlake Terrace Music Boosters.

Nearly 600 musicians performed Saturday morning at Mountlake Terrace High School. Community members enjoyed watching the young music groups, taking photos with Santa, supporting the many craft vendors, and indulging in a pancake breakfast.

“Wow! What a terrific event this year. I’m excited to see our community turnout in such supportive numbers,” said Darin Faul, band director at Mountlake Terrace High School. “It shows that they care about music in our schools and want to see all of our music programs thrive in the community.”

Choir groups from College Place Elementary, Brier Elementary, Seaview Elementary, Beverly Elementary, Edmonds Elementary, and Edmonds-Woodway High School; jazz bands, jazz combos, and concert bands from Mountlake Terrace High School, Roosevelt High School, Everett High School, Madrona K-8 and Eckstein middle schools; and orchestras from Mountlake Terrace High School and Brier Terrace Middle School performed throughout the morning in three locations.

The free community event was a benefit for the Mountlake Terrace High School Music Boosters.