High school sports roundup for Dec. 2, 2023

Girls Basketball
Ferndale defeated Mountlake Terrace 60-27
No details reported
Records: Ferndale 1-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday, Dec. 6; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lincoln (Seattle) 60-37
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Natalie Durbin 19, Indira Carey-Boxley 9, Finley Wichers 6, Sydney Stumpf 6, Naomi Limb 4, Janie Hanson 4, Jade Fajarillo 4, Jasmine Fajarillo 3, Abi Porter 3,
Lincoln scorers:
Devon Nobil 13, Ellie Wickline 12, Olivia Kane 7, Lou Shernoff 2, Natalie Kelly 2, Lucia Billish 1
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-2; Lincoln N/A
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, Dec. 6; 6 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale defeated Lynden Christian 50-44
No details reported
Records: Meadowdale 1-1; Lynden Christian N/A
Meadowdale next game: at Monroe; Tuesday, Dec. 5; 7:15 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Bothell 59-53
No details reported
Records: Lynnwood 2-0; Bothell 0-1
Lynnwood next game: at Shorewood; Monday, Dec. 4; 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Lincoln (Seattle) defeated Edmonds-Woodway 55-49
Lincoln leading scorer:
Jesse Chatwin 20
Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers:
Gabe Cavalier 11, Julian Gray 10, DJ Karl 9
Records: Lincoln 2-1; Edmonds-Woodway 0-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, Dec. 6; 6 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Mariner Holiday Wrestling Tournament (16 schools)
At Mariner High School
Team Results:
1. Blaine 187
2. Mount Baker 149
3. Lake Stevens 148
4. Shorecrest 106
5. Lake Washington 88
14. Lynnwood 35
Lynnwood wrestler(s) to finish in Top 4 of their weight classification:
Rafael De Leon- 2nd place in 126 lb
Lynnwood next match: dual match at Kamiak High School; Thursday, Dec. 7; 5:30 p.m. (vs Kamiak) and 7 p.m. (vs Marysville Getchell
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.