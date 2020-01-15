13th annual Edmonds Comedy Night Feb. 21-22 to benefit school district student programs

Enjoy an evening of laughs and benefit local schools during the 13th annual Edmonds Comedy Night, set for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

Organized by Parent Leaders for the Edmonds School District, the event features nationally recognized comics. All funds generated will be used to support student programs throughout the Edmonds School District.

Edmonds Comedy Night is again being hosted by Kermet Apio, a resident of Mountlake Terrace and father of two students in the Edmonds School District. He is also an internationally recognized comedian, having won the 2009 Great American Comedy Festival as well as the Seattle Comedy Competition.

Comedians include:

Auggie Smith: The star of his own DVD titled Cult Following, he has released two CDs.His comedy rants are in heavy rotation on Sirius/XM satellite radio. He has made the finals of The Great American Comedy Festival and is a winner of both the Seattle and San Francisco International Comedy Competitions (The first comic to win both of the competitions).

Travis Nelson: He has performed at the Seattle International Comedy Competition, and in 2018 he won “Best of the Fest” at the Burbank Comedy Festival and he made the finals at the Main Event of the World Series of Comedy. He can be heard on SiriusXM Satellite radio and has a Dry Bar Comedy special coming out soon.

Art Krug: A staple of Pacific Northwest comedy since the 80s, Krug has performed at The Improv in L.A. and The Riviera in Las Vegas. He has appeared on Showtime and won the Peoples Choice Award at the Bend Comedy Festival 2010. In addition, Krug is the cohost of a podcast called “Stop Me If I’ve Heard This,” which is starting it’s third year in March.

Todd Kirkwood: He is originally from the High Desert of Southern California and is now a long-term Seattle resident. His style of comedy is funny and engaging, joking about his Mexican heritage and life in the Northwest.

Learn more and purchase your tickets here.