13th Annual Celebrate Schools 5K a monster hit

Virtual for the second year in a row, the 13th annual Celebrate Schools Monster Mad Dash 5K Walk/Run was a smashing success.

Last week, more than 1,300 students, teachers, families and pets walked, ran, rolled or wagged their way through their own course to raise money for programs benefiting the Foundation for Edmonds School District.

This year’s event is expected to raise more than $80,000 to help students, families, and educators across the Edmonds School District in the areas of health and wellness, academic enrichment, and career and college readiness.

“The Celebrate Schools Monster Mad Dash is so important to our community,” said Deborah Brandi, executive director for the Foundation for Edmonds School District. “It’s a great way to have fun and raise money for important programs and schools. I’m so thankful to our participants and sponsors.”

Each day during the 5K spirit week, a new event kept runners motivated to reach the finish line. This includes a special podcast with KXA-KRKO host Stitch Mitchell and City Councilmember Shannon Sessions, alongside a curated playlist, and the annual pooch parade and costume contest.

Lynnwood, Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale High School bands battled it out for the top spot in the Battle of the Bands, seeing Meadowdale win by a landslide. Cheerleaders from across the district lent their talents to provide encouragement and school spirit to participants as they made their way through the week.

This year, Sherwood Elementary toppled the seven-year reigning champion, Lynndale Elementary, to place first for the most registered participants at 452. Lynndale placed second this year with 366 registered participants.

The Foundation offered thanks to the 31 businesses and community partners who sponsored this year’s event: Campbell Auto Group, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, Alderwood Mall, BECU, DVE Store, Gesa Credit Union, IRG Physical Therapy, Community Transit, Lynnwood Kids Dentist, Veterinary Specialty Center of Seattle, Brotherton Cadillac, Experience Momentum, Homestreet Bank, Kaiser Permanente, Molina Healthcare, My Neighborhood News Network, Swedish Edmonds, Chick-fil-a Lynnwood, Everett Post, Equitable Advisors, The Hagen Firm, Heritage bank, KRKO, Mountain Pacific Bank, Vine Dahlen, Edmonds-Westgate Veterinary Hospital, Sound Credit Union, Blue Collar Doghouse, Edmonds Daybreakers, Lynnwood Kiwanis Club, and Lynnwood Rotary.

For more information about the Foundation for Edmonds School District, visit www.foundationesd.org.