11th Annual North Puget Sound Conference on Race April 20 in Everett

The Communities of Color Coalition invites the community to attend the 11th annual North Puget Sound Conference on Race, scheduled for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at Everett Community College, 2000 Tower St., Everett (Jackson Center and Grey Wolf Hall buildings).

Doors open at 9 a.m. for the free event, which includes a light breakfast and lunch.

Keynote speakers include Kelsey Blackwell, author of Decolonizing the Body: Healing, Body-Centered Practices for Women of Color to Reclaim Confidence, Dignity & Self Worth and Dr. Estell Williams, assistant professor of surgery in the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Learn more and register here.