$11K raised so far for fallen police officer; donations still being accepted

Red Onion Burgers owner Seaun Richards reports that the $11,000 has been raised so far to benefit the family of Kent Police Department police officer Diego Moreno, who was killed in the line of duty July 22. Red Onion Burgers held a Dining for Dollars fundraiser last week, which generated $10,000.

“We are still accepting donations,” Richards said, adding that he hopes to raise $13,500 for Officer Moreno’s family. If you have questions, call Seaun Richards at 425-218-5996.

Red Onion Burgers is located at 21005 44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.