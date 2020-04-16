10 cottage homes planned for 240th St SW site

Landsverk Quality Homes, a developer based in Mountlake Terrace, is proposing a cottage home development on a 1-acre site off 240th Street Southwest, NextMLT reports. Landsverk purchased the property earlier this year for $750,000.

In 2008, the city of Mountlake Terrace passed a housing choices ordinance which allowed for alternatives to typical single family residential development. Among other housing types, the ordinance allowed for cottage housing, which is generally defined as a grouping of small, single family dwelling units clustered around a common area and developed with a coherent plan for the entire site. Here is a little more about cottage housing from the MRSC:

The cottage units may have other shared amenities. The shared common area and coordinated design may allow densities that are somewhat higher than typical in single family neighborhoods while minimizing impacts on adjacent residential areas. As a result, cottage housing can offer its owners a quality living experience that is less expensive than traditional single family housing. It also offers a degree of privacy and some of the benefits of single family housing combined with the lower cost and maintenance of attached housing. The clustered arrangement can contribute to a sense of community.

To date the city has only seen a single cottage development built, which indicates the code is likely too restrictive, NextMLT says. The Planning Commission does have plans to review much of the residential code this year but cancelled meetings due to the fact that public. meeting restrictions related to COVID-19 may limit what is addressed.

4615 240th St. S.W. would have eight detached homes and two additional homes above the shared garage buildings. Like many sites in Mountlake Terrace this site is narrow and deep. Vehicular access would be from a single driveway off 240th St SW with access to the detached garage buildings. Two of the detached homes would face the street. Walkways would connect all of the buildings to each other, the driveways and the new 240th St SW sidewalk. A 6-foot cedar fence would be installed around the boundary of the site.Along the east border of the site is shared outdoor space including lawns, benches, barbecues and some playground toys.

In the future Landsverk Quality Homes will be holding a meeting onsite to discuss in greater detail and answer any questions. You may also submit questions regarding the project via the form at the project web site.