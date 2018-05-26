YWCA BankWork$ program graduates first Snohomish County-based class

The YWCA BankWork$ program graduated its first Snohomish County-based class on Thursday, May 24. BankWork$, which has been in existence in Seattle and King County since 2011, is a free training program for job seekers to gain the skills and knowledge needed to start a career in financial services.

Classes were held in the job training area of YWCA’s Somerset Village Apartments in Lynnwood.

The ceremony, held in the Edmonds Library Plaza Room, featured opening remarks by Mayor Dave Earling, who shared his wife’s career trajectory in banking where she started out as a PBX operator and retired as a commercial loan officer.

Remarks to the class were also given by Alicia Crank, YWCA’s Corporate Relations Officer, and 1st Security Bank’s CFO Matt Mullet.

Immediately after the ceremony, the 12 graduates (representing South Snohomish County and East King County) participated in an on-site job fair with several of the partner banks and credit unions of the program. Partners in attendance included 1st Security Bank, Bank of America, KeyBank, HomeStreet Bank, Peoples Bank, Washington Federal, US Bank, Wells Fargo, Salal Credit Union and Seattle metro Credit Union.

Two of the graduated had already been offered and accepted jobs from KeyBank prior to graduation.

