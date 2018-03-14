Yvonne Peskuric: Accomplished oil and watercolor artist

Yvonne Peskuric of Edmonds passed away on March 10, 2018. She was 92 years young and spent her whole life laughing, playing games and caring for her family. She was an accomplished oil and watercolor artist, having graduated from the Layton Art School in Milwaukee, WI.

Yvonne is survived by her loving children, Katherine Berryman and husband Rick of Renton, WA; John Peskuric of Austin, TX; Ann Peskuric and husband Ken Thiem of Bellevue, WA; James Peskuric and wife Barbara of Edmonds, WA; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to list; Yvonne is predeceased by her loving husband George Peskuric in 2012 and her oldest son Thomas in 2004.

The family wants to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Nordic Woods for the exemplary care that they provided for Yvonne in the final months of her journey.

Her memorial service and burial is being arranged by Beck’s Tribute Center and will be at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at the Tahoma National Cemetery and all friends and family are welcome to attend.