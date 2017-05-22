Youth suicide prevention resource list

Related to our story on the increasing number of local youth who have contemplated suicide, Edmonds School District school psychologist JoAnna Rockwood recommends the following resources for parents and others interested in learning more:
Websites:
- The Youth Suicide Prevention Program yspp.org
- Crisis Chat (online chat for suicide prevention) http://www.crisischat.org/chat
- Parent Help: parenthelp123.org (English & Spanish)
- The Trevor Project (LGBTQ youth): thetrevorproject.org
- Needham Suicide Prevention Coalition: www.needhamacts.org
- What Can Parents Do To Prevent Youth Suicide: http://suicideprevention.nv.gov/Youth/WhatYouCanDo/
- What To Do When Your Child Says I Wish I Was Dead: http://developingminds.net.au/blog/2016/5/18/what-to-do-when-your-child-says-i-wish-i-was-dead
- Parent Help: www.parenthelp123.org (English & Spanish)
Crisis:
- King County Crisis Clinic: 1-866-427-4747
- Snohomish County Crisis Line: 1-800-584-3578
- Teen Link (talk to a peer, 6-10 p.m.) 1-866-833-6546
- Care Crisis Line: 425-258-4357 or 1-800-584-3578
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
- Trevor Project (LGBTQ youth): 1-866-488-7386
Social Services:
- Volunteers of America: 211 or 1-800-223-8145
- Family Help Line: 800-932-HOPE (4673)
- Family Health Hotline: 1-800-322-2588 (All languages)
Counseling:
- Compass Health: 425-212-3900 www.compasshealth.org
- Sunrise Services: 425-347-3149 sunrisecommunityliving.com
- Catholic Community Services: 425-257-2111 www.ccsww.org
- Center for Counseling and Health Resources: 547 Dayton St. Edmonds, 206-870-5191 aplaceofhope.com
- Christena Greenlee, MSW, LICSW: 8000-212th St. S.W. Suite B, Edmonds 425-870-6975. Email: christenarg@hotmail.com Website: greenleecounseling.com
- Dialectical Behavior Therapy Center of Seattle: 1200 5th Ave. #800, Seattle. Phone: 206-374-0109
- National Mental Health Association: 800-969-NMHA (6642)
- American Academy for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry: 800-333-7636. Web: aacap.org
Alcohol/Drug Abuse:
- National Alcohol and Drug Abuse Hot Line: 1-800-252-6465
- Sea MAR Counseling Services: 425-347-5415
- Pacific Treatment Alternative: 425-259-7142
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration: 800-729-6686