Youth suicide prevention resource list

Related to our story on the increasing number of local youth who have contemplated suicide, Edmonds School District school psychologist JoAnna Rockwood recommends the following resources for parents and others interested in learning more:

Websites:

Crisis:

  • King County Crisis Clinic: 1-866-427-4747
  • Snohomish County Crisis Line: 1-800-584-3578
  • Teen Link (talk to a peer, 6-10 p.m.) 1-866-833-6546
  • Care Crisis Line: 425-258-4357 or 1-800-584-3578
  • National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
  • Trevor Project (LGBTQ youth): 1-866-488-7386

Social Services:

  • Volunteers of America: 211 or 1-800-223-8145
  • Family Help Line: 800-932-HOPE (4673)
  • Family Health Hotline: 1-800-322-2588 (All languages)

Counseling:

Alcohol/Drug Abuse:

  • National Alcohol and Drug Abuse Hot Line: 1-800-252-6465
  • Sea MAR Counseling Services: 425-347-5415
  • Pacific Treatment Alternative: 425-259-7142
  • Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration: 800-729-6686

