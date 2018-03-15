WSP seeks witnesses to Tuesday night shooting on I-5

A Washington State Patrol detective is seeking witnesses to a shooting reported on northbound I-5 in Lynnwood on Tuesday night.

The incident was reported on March 13 at 10:45 p.m. According to Washington State Patrol, a Toyota 4-Runner and a green, early 90’s Acura car were traveling northbound I-5 in the Lynnwood area.

The driver of the Acura began traveling on the passenger side of the Toyota and fired a handgun at the Toyota. As the vehicles continued traveling northbound, the driver of the Acura continued firing multiple shots into the Toyota. None of the Toyota’s occupants were injured.

The Acura exited to southbound I-405 and stopped at a restaurant in Bothell, where the driver surrendered to law enforcement.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information, please contact Det. Sletten at 360-654-1144.