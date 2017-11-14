WSP seeks witnesses to fatal crash on southbound I-5 Sunday

The Washington State Patrol’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating a six-vehicle crash that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 12 and are looking for anyone who may know anything about the crash.

One driver from Everett was killed in the crash. Two drivers, from Lynnwood and Shoreline, were injured in the collision. A driver from Mountlake Terrace was also involved in the crash.

The collision was reported at 11:40 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle was disabled on the shoulder of southbound I-5 in Everett. Three vehicles then crashed into the disabled vehicle. Later, a semi-truck and another vehicle also crashed.

According to the Washington State Patrol, MAIT detectives are examining all aspects that led to this collision and are seeking additional witnesses that may have information surrounding this tragic collision. If you know anything about this collision, or know someone who does, you are asked to email or call Detective Russ Haake at 425-401-7717, russ.haake@wsp.wa. gov or Detective Sergeant Jason Kraus at 425-870-4598, jason.kraus@wsp.wa. gov.