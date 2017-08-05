Write On Calligraphers exhibit now on display at MLT Library

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Write On Calligraphers exhibit for the month of August at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Calligrapher Gayle Waddle-Wilkes’ pursuit of “beautiful handwriting” has led her beyond the numerous local workshops and classes to learning opportunities in England, New York, Oregon and Canada.

Over the years, Gayle dabbled in painting, drawing, design and even pursued a degree in Art History. However, it wasn’t until 13 years ago when she took a simple monoline lettering class called Akim to enhance her homemade greeting cards that she fell in love with calligraphy.

During the class, the instructor invited Gayle to attend an upcoming meeting of the local calligraphy guild, Write On Calligraphers. That first meeting introduced her to a group of generous and creative people who shared the joy of “beautiful handwriting.”

Located in Edmonds, Write On Calligraphers has provided the resources to pursue further study with classes, a lending library and a very creative and supportive environment.

Write On Calligraphers is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of Pacific Northwest artists who share a love of calligraphy.

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community.

The show runs through Aug. 31 at the Mountlake Terrace Library and will be available for viewing during normal library hours.