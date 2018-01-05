Wrestler, swimmer selected for MTHS Booster Club Highlights

1 of 2

The Mountlake Terrace High School Sports Booster Club (SBC) has gone to the pool and the wrestling mat to find the Hawk student athletes to profile for this month’s Athlete Highlights.

Carly Stave and Reyne Mack, both past state meet qualifiers in their respective sports, were chosen by their coaches for the honor.

“There are multiple reasons that I’ve selected Carly,” explained MTHS girls swim Coach Rebecca Lance. “She was recently voted Most Valuable Hawk by her fellow teammates. She is a leader and a shining example of what it means to be a teammate on a girls’ varsity swim team. She is passionate about swimming and works hard each and every practice to get better at what she does. She will swim any and everything, even it it’s not here favorite event – and do it with a smile.”

“She qualified to state in two individual events, due to her hard work and dedication,” Lance continued. “Overall she represents what it means to be a Lady Hawk Varsity swimmer.”

Mack’s coach had reasons both on and off the mat for selecting him.

“Reyne Mack presents a number of redeeming qualities,” said MTHS wrestling Coach Grant Thompson. “He is bright, genuine and easy-going. But above all he demonstrates an unrivaled sense of strength on and off the wrestling mat.”

“As a wrestler, Reyne has dedicated countless hours towards developing a very special kind of skill set,” Thompson stated. “Last year, as a junior, he placed fourth in the Washington state wrestling tournament. This year, he has his sights set on becoming a state champion.”

“But as Reyne’s coach, I’m most impressed by the kindness that he shows toward his teammates. I’m also impressed by Reyne’s natural sense of intelligence and academic excellence in the classroom. I have no doubt that he will go on to do great things in this world. Simply put, he’s a special kid,” said Thompson.

Stave and Mack are featured on the MTHS SBC Athlete Highlights posters now on display at area businesses and community centers. To learn more about the program and the MTHS Sports Booster Club, click www.eteamz.com/mthssportsboosterclub.

–By Doug Petrowski