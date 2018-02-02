Work party to revive MLT dog park set for Sunday, Feb. 4

Dog lovers and local volunteers are invited to a work party on Sunday, Feb. 4 to help revive the Mountalke Terrace off-leash dog park.

Volunteers are asked to dress in work clothes and wear waterproof boots or shoes. If possible, please also bring a rake, pitchfork, flat-edged shovel, wheelbarrow, gloves and water.

No power or gas-operated tools are allowed during the work party.

The work party will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4. An additional work party is set for Sunday, March 4.

The off-leash dog park is located at 5303 288th St. S.W. If you have any questions, email 4mltdog@gmail.com.