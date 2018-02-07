Work on gas line along 236th Street Southwest to begin next week

On weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 12 Puget Sound Energy (PSE) will upgrade their gas main along 236th Street Southwest between I-5 and 56th Avenue West.

Work is expected to continue through early March.

During this time, roadway lanes will periodically shift and may be reduced to one travel lane with flaggers. These lane shifts and closures will occur in shorter segments along the roadway as PSE’s work progresses.

On-street parking will be prohibited near the work areas by temporary “No Parking” signs. Also, one segment of work will include the signalized 56th Avenue West intersection where traffic will be detoured to neighboring streets.

PSE’s work is in anticipation of the city’s Main Street Reconstruction project. PSE’s upgrading of their gas main will reduce the likelihood that later utility work will cut and patch the reconstructed 236th Street Southwest surface.

For further information, contact City Engineer Jesse Birchman at jbirchman@ci.mlt.wa.us or 425-744-6275.