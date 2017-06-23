Woman suffers minor injuries after thrown from vehicle on 220th Street Southwest

A woman suffered minor injuries after being thrown from a vehicle on 220th Street Southwest during what officers describe as a domestic dispute.

A fight began while the pair was heading southbound on I-5, Mountlake Terrace Police Cmdr. Doug Hansen said. A 31-year-old man was driving.

The vehicle then exited the freeway at 220th Street Southwest. The driver then threw the 22-year-old female passenger out of the vehicle.

“She had minor injures, was tended to by passers-by and eventually transported the Swedish,” Hansen said.

The driver has not yet been located, but he is known to police.