Woman suffers minor injuries after being ejected from vehicle on 220th Street Southwest

Update: This story was updated at 1:55 p.m. with a witness’s perspective.

A woman received minor injuries after allegedly being thrown from a vehicle on 220th Street Southwest during what officers describe as a domestic dispute.

A fight began while the pair was heading southbound on I-5, Mountlake Terrace Police Cmdr. Doug Hansen said. A 31-year-old man was driving.

The vehicle then exited the freeway at 220th Street Southwest, after which witnesses reported seeing the 22-year-old female passenger roll out of the moving vehicle

“She had minor injures, was tended to by passers-by and eventually transported to Swedish,” Hansen said.

One of those passers-by was Tim Bowen, of Mountlake Terrace, who said he saw the woman rolling down 220th Street Southwest near the freeway exit.

“It was like a Hollywood movie,” he said.

By the time he pulled over, two women were already helping the victim. One said she was a medical professional. Bowen grabbed a first-aid kit out of his car to help. He said he’s had the first-aid kit in his car for years, but this is the first time it was used.

“I never thought I would use it for this purpose. It was surreal,” he said.

Bowen said while the three of them were helping the victim, the driver came back. The driver, who eventually fled the scene, told the three that the woman had jumped out of the vehicle.

Mountlake Terrace Police are investigating. The driver has not yet been located, but he is known to police.