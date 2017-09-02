Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on 48th Avenue West Friday night

A 26-year-old woman from Monroe died Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Mountlake Terrace.

The call came in at 11:34 p.m. on Friday. Officers responded to what was described as a serious accident in the 22100 block of 48th Avenue West, according to Mountlake Terrace Police Cmdr. Doug Hansen.

“When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had left the roadway and impacted a large tree about 20 feet off the road,” Hansen said. “CPR was being done by a neighbor on a female who had been the passenger in the car.”

The car was also on fire.

“The driver of the car initially told officers he had been trying to answer a text when he lost control of the car and left the roadway,” Hansen said. “He also admitted to have a few drinks before driving.”

The 26-year-old male driver was transported to Swedish Hospital to be examined and cleared for booking at the Snohomish County Jail. He was later booked for vehicular homicide.

Washington State Patrol officers also assisted with the investigation, Hansen said.