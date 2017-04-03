Woman arrested for DUI after causing five-vehicle crash in Mountlake Terrace

A woman was arrested for DUI, after causing a five-vehicle collision near the intersection of 56th Avenue West and 236th Street Southwest on Sunday morning.

According to the police report, the driver was heading eastbound on 236th Street Southwest when she hit the rear of a parked car on the south side of 56th Avenue West. The impact to that initial vehicle pushed it forward, creating a chain reaction that damaged four cars parked along the roadway.

Crews closed down the roadway for about an hour Sunday morning to tow away vehicles and clean up debris. The female driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail after a warrant blood draw and clearance for booking was competed.