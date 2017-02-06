Winter storm warning in effect until Monday afternoon

While as of Sunday evening, southern Snohomish County hasn’t seen as much snow as other areas of western Washington, a winter storm warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, most of the Puget Sound area should see between three and six inches of snow overnight, as indicated by the red area on the map above. That area includes southern Snohomish County, Everett and Seattle, among other areas.

Commuters should especially plan ahead for Monday morning, as roads may be icy or snowy in the morning.

