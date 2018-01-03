And we have a winner: Edmonds PD’s Sgt. Hawley takes honors in Ugly Christmas Sweater contest

Edmonds Police Sgt. Shane Hawley beat out the competition to win the Ugly Christmas Sweater contest among our local police officers who answer your questions via our “Ask the Cop” videos.

Hawley received 282 votes, or 53 percent, edging out Lynnwood Police Sgt. Cole Langdon, who got 216 votes (41 percent) and Mountlake Terrace Police Sgt. Pat Lowe, who received 31 votes (6 percent).

To thank them for their participation, the My Neighborhood News Network (Lynnwood Today, MLTnews and My Edmonds News) will donate a total of $200 to the causes chosen by the respective police departments. Those charities are:

– Sgt. Hawley, Pathways for Women, a YWCA outreach program that provides housing and services for domestic violence victims.

– Sgt. Langdon, Beyond the Badge Foundation, which offers comprehensive support to Washington State’s law enforcement agencies, families and communities after an officer has died or suffered serious injury in the line of duty.

– Sgt. Lowe, the Mountlake Terrace Police Department’s Community Outreach Supply and Resource Program, which provides officers with bags containing supplies, food and pamphlets about local shelters, housing assistance, treatment and mental health programs for officers to distribute to those in need.