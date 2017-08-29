Winds expected to blow haze away Wednesday, bring cooler temperatures

A westerly wind will bring a brief reprieve from the heat and haze that hovered over the Seattle area this week, according to our online news partner The Seattle Times.

In addition to blowing away the smoke from wildfires in Central Washington and Oregon, the change in wind direction will also bring cooler temperatures to the region starting Wednesday — at least temporarily.

“We have a weak system approaching from the west which will just brush by us and cool temperatures down before it gets back to business as usual,” National Weather Service meteorologist Dustin Guy said Tuesday morning.

To read more from The Seattle Times, click here.