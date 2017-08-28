Whole Foods prices drop as Amazon officially acquires grocery chain

Amazon promised Thursday that the same day its purchase of Whole Foods was sealed, it would cut prices at its newly acquired high-end grocery stores across the country.

Sure enough, as Whole Foods shoppers entered the store Monday morning, prices had been slashed on many popular items, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported Monday.

Whole Trade Bananas, Fuji and Gala apples, ground beef and eggs were just a few of the things with lower prices Monday morning at the South Lake Union store in Seattle.

Whole Foods has a location in Lynnwood, 2800 196th St. S.W. Ste. 100.