Where and when to watch Hawks compete in state contests this week

It’s championship week for high school spring sports and a number of Mountlake Terrace Hawks are in the hunt for state titles. Here’s a fans’ guide on where and when to watch the Hawks all around Washington state this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at the 2018 WIAA 2A Baseball Tournament, May 25-26

What: Mountlake Terrace vs. West Valley (Spokane) Eagles in 2A State Baseball semifinal game

When: Friday, May 25, 1 p.m.

Where: Yakima County Stadium, 1220 Pacific Avenue, Yakima

Tickets: Friday / Saturday – $10 for adults; $8 for children ages 5-11 and students age 12 and older with a valid school ASB card; $8 for seniors age 62 and older

Both days – $18 for adults; $14 for children ages 5-11 and students age 12 and older with a valid school ASB card; $14 for seniors age 62 and older

Notes: With a victory on Friday, Terrace would face the winner of the 10 a.m. WF West – Ellensburg contest on Saturday, May 26, 4 p.m. for the 2A state championships; if the Hawks lose on Friday, they would play on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the 3rd / 4th place game

2A Baseball Bracket: http://wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1753

Prep Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at the 2018 WIAA 2A Tennis Tournament, May 25-26

What: Mountlake Terrace freshman Annie Hoang vs. Anna Bronchal (North Kitsap) in 2A girls singles’ first round match

When: Friday, May 25, 8 a.m.

Where: Nordstrom Tennis Center at the University of Washington, 3833 Walla Walla Road, Seattle

Tickets: Free

Notes: Hoang is in the 16-person double-elimination 2A girls singles’ competition taking place inside the Nordstrom Tennis Center on the UW campus; Hoang will play two matches on Friday and – if not eliminated – would return for the final day of competition on Saturday

2A Girls Singles’ Bracket: http://wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1778

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace at 2018 WIAA 2A/3A/4A Track Championships, May 24-26

What: Five Hawks in 2A state track & field competition

When: Events begin on Thursday, May 24, 3 p.m.

Where: Mount Tahoma High School, 4634 S. 74th Street, Tacoma

Tickets: Thursday – $6 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-11 and students age 12 and older with a valid school ASB card; $8 for seniors age 62 and older

Friday/Saturday – $10 for adults; $8 for children ages 5-11 and students age 12 and older with a valid school ASB card; $8 for seniors age 62 and older

All three days – $24 for adults; $19 for children ages 5-11 and students age 12 and older with a valid school ASB card; $19 for seniors age 62 and older

Notes: Hawks competition schedule:

Brandon Bach in the 2A boys javelin, Thursday at 5:30 p.m. (Bach is the defending 2A boys state champion in the the event)

Payton Love in the 2A boys shot put, Friday at 10:10 a.m.

Jaden Lofrese in the 2A boys 800 meters, Friday at 11:50 a.m. (prelims); Saturday at 10:30 a.m. (finals, if qualified)

Sandra Hart in the 2A girls 800 meters, Friday at 12:25 p.m. (prelims); Saturday at 11:15 a.m. (finals, if qualified)

Julia Hart in the 2A girls javelin, Friday at 1:40 p.m.

–By Doug Petrowski