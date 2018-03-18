What state issues matter most to you? 32nd District voters asked to weigh in

What issues matter most to constituents in the 32nd legislative district? State Senator Maralyn Chase is asking voters for their ideas as she begins planning a series of issue-specific town hall meetings in the coming months.

You can take a short survey here to help Chase identify the top three issue areas of concern to people in the district.

The 32nd District includes the city of Lynnwood. part of Mountlake Terrace, south Edmonds, Woodway and nearby unincorporated areas, the city of Shoreline and part of northwest Seattle.