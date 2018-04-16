Welcome to sponsor Discount Furniture in Lynnwood

1 of 10

We are happy to welcome Discount Furniture, located at 4201 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood, as an MLTnews sponsor.

Discount Furniture invites the public to come take a spin on their spinning wheel to win some pretty great prizes. Some of the things that lucky residents can win are: $300 Visa Gift Card, Queen Bed, Dining Room Set, Sofa/Chaise and other cash cards.

Browse their showroom see their impressive inventory and find out what other great prizes are being given away. Store hours are: Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.