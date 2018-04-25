Weekend trip: Enjoy craft brews during Bellingham Beer Week

Ok Restaurant News readers, this week, I have a weekend recommendation that has two requirements:

That you LOVE craft beer, and That you love it enough to drive up to Bellingham.

Bellingham Beer Week 2018 kicks off Thursday, April 25.

The official “day” the event celebrates is April Brews Day, which is this Saturday, April 28, but he fun begins on Thursday – which is actually the beginning of the weekend… well, almost.

Many “pre-brews day” events are free. There will be live music and plenty of suds. Here is the link to the whole calendar: http://bellinghambeerweek.com/events/.

The official April Brews Day (April 25) is a ticketed event. Tickets can be purchased at this link: http://www.maxhigbee.org/buy-tickets.html. General admission is $30 when pre-purchased online, or $40 the day of the event. More information is available at this link: http://bellinghambeerweek.com/event/april-brews-day-2018/.

Bellingham’s 17th annual April Brews Day will bring 70+ craft breweries, food trucks, live local music and thousands of people together to celebrate beer and raise funds for Max Higbee Center‘s recreation programs for people with developmental disabilities.

–By Kathy Passage