Wednesday election update: Prop 1 still favored, but short on votes

The number of counted ballots continued to rise Wednesday — but 2,578 ballots is still nearly 1,500 short of the 4,030 ballots needed to verify the vote for Mountlake Terrace’s Prop 1 for a new City Hall and police station expansion.

Updated results were released by Snohomish County Elections at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Of the ballots counted, the measure is still strongly favored, with 68.23 percent of ballots voting yes.

If passed, the City will be able to raise $12.5 million to build an approximately 18,000 square-foot City Hall building, as well as add approximately 3,000 square feet to the existing police station.

The new building is needed so the City can stop renting office space to conduct City Hall business. The City of Mountlake Terrace has been renting space from Redstone Corporate Center, located at 6100 219th St. S.W., for City Hall space following a 2008 ceiling collapse in the old City Hall building, which made the building unsafe for employees. Rent costs the city about $40,000 per month.

City of Mountlake Terrace Proposition No. 1 – Civic Campus Bonds 19/19 100.00%

Vote Count Percent YES 1,759 68.23% Total 2,578 100.00%

All three incumbent candidates for the Mountlake Terrace City Council continued to lead in the polls on Wednesday.

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 1 19/19 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Rick Ryan 1,637 66.87% Total 2,448 100.00%

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 2 19/19 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Jerry E. Smith 1,388 56.65% Total 2,450 100.00%

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 3 19/19 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Douglas B. McCardle 2,019 97.21% Total 2,077 100.00%

And the status of races for the Edmonds School District Board of Directors also remained unchanged following Tuesday’s results, with long-time incumbent Ann McMurray leading challenger Mitchell Below for District 2 and Deborah Kilgore ahead of Cathy Baylor for District 4.

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2 169/169 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Ann McMurray 9,784 55.69% Total 17,569 100.00%

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4 169/169 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Deborah Kilgore 10,362 58.95% Total 17,577 100.00%

Finally, in the tightly contested Snohomish County Fire District 1 race, incumbent David Chan closed the gap against challenger Michael Ellis, trailing by just three votes in Wednesday’s vote count. Ellis had a 103-vote lead over Chan on Tuesday.

Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3 136/136 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Michael Ellis 5,753 49.85% Total 11,540 100.00%

The next set of results will be released at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9